54-year-old undergoes advanced dental surgery in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:46 pm

Hyderabad: Dental surgeons at Saritha Dental Clinics successfully conducted an advanced fixed denture procedure on a 54-year-old patient Naga Raja Kumari using Trefoil implants, which are billed as innovative and affordable implant, for patients who have missing or failing teeth in the lower jaw.

Managing director of Saritha Dental Clinics, Dr Akash Chakravarthy, who led the surgery, said that this was the third successful case in South India. The patient has attained a normal dental situation without any side effects.

“She was suffering from failing lower dentition due to a medical condition. We took this case as a challenge and ensured we did not go with conventional dentures. We then decided to go with the restorative solution that included a maxillary denture and Trefoil protocol for the mandible, commonly called the lower jaw,” he said.

Naga Raja Kumari, who had lost her confidence due to the medical condition thanked the hospital surgeons. “Considering that not many had attempted this kind of surgery earlier, I had my fears. But with just a day of surgery and the solution being fixed and long-lasting,” she said.

