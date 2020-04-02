547 PPCs setup in Nizamabad for yasangi paddy

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad district administration prepared all the arrangements to purchase paddy crop and set up 547 procurement centers in Nizamabad district, said Additional Collector Chandrashekhar.

On Thursday the Addl Collector said that out of 547 centers 472 centers are running under the supervision of PACS, 7 through MEPMA, 11 under ICDMS and remaining 57 under supervision of IKP centers. He said that government would purchase A-grade paddy at the MSP of Rs 1835 and common variety at Rs 1815 per quintal.

He said, to avoid crowding, tokens will be distributed to the farmers by the agriculture department and mentioning the date and time on them, and according to the token numbers, the farmers should bring their produce to the paddy procurement centres.

The Additional Collector also said that civil supplies department is distributing 12 kg rice per head to the ration card holders through tokens. He also inspected ration shops in the town along with the RDO. Till now, 45,000 ration cardholders were distributed the rice through 645 fare price shops, he added.

