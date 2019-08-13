55.78 per cent clear Osmania University degree exams

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: A total of 55.78 per cent candidates out of 55,514 students have cleared degree final semester examinations of the Osmania University (OU).

The varsity on Tuesday released the results of BA, B.Com, BSc and BBA programmes of all the semesters.

As many as 55,514 students appeared for final semester exams and of them 30,966 have passed. Women registered pass percentage of 66.05 while men pass percentage was 46.97.

Among the courses, 66.01per cent students in BA, 56.92 per cent in BCom, 48.80 per cent in BSc and 80.95 per cent in BBA have passed.