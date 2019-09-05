550 girl cadets participate in NCC camp in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: The NCC camp organised by the 7 (T) Girls Battalion at the Bison Police Grounds in Secunderabad concluded on Thursday.

A total of 550 girl cadets from across the State participated in the camp. On the final day, prizes were distributed to the cadets by Colonel Rajesh K Rao. A cultural programme was held to mark the culmination of the camp. A ‘barakhana’ too was organised and attended by Group Commanders of Hyderabad and Secunderabad NCC units.

Cadets Tanika Dhiman and Arya Nandan said the activities during the camp prepared them to face challenges.

