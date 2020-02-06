55,000 US Dollar seized at Hyderabad airport

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The CISF officials seized US $55,000 from a passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here early on Wednesday.

Prabhakar Rao Tenneti, a US national who was traveling to Dubai, had put his handbag on the input roller in a tray. During screening of the bag, Sub-Inspector HR Meena noticed a suspicious image on the screen and referred the bag for a physical check.

During checking, Meena found the cash, following which the passenger revealed that he was carrying the cash to purchase a house for his daughter in Seattle. As the amount was beyond the permissible limit, the passenger was unable to produce any documents related to the cash.

The passenger along with the seized cash was handed over to Customs officials for further investigation.

