550th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Devji to be held on Tuesday

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The 550th ”Prakash Utsav” (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Devji will be celebrated on Tuesday. As part of the celebrations, a mass congregation will be held at Exhibition Grounds at Nampally from 11 am onwards, besides a few other programmes in the city. Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will be participating in the celebrations.

In the evening, the Prabhandak Committees will take up ‘Lighting up the sky’ at Necklace road at 8 pm. Special candles (Lanterns) will be released up in the sky. Specified release points on Necklace Road from Jal Vihar towards People’s Plaza up to Lumbini Park have been identified.

This will be followed with a night Keertan Darbar at Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj from 9 pm to 2 am in which famous Ragi Jathas will recite Gurubani keertans, said a press release.

