554 Vizag gas leak victims recovering in hospitals

By | Published: 7:41 pm

Visakhapatnam: As many as 554 gas leak victims being treated in hospitals in the city are out of danger and are recovering speedily Informing this to reporters here on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kasikrishna Srinivas (Alla Nani) said 128 of them had fully recovered and discharged. But they were advised not to go home directly but stay in safer places with their relatives or friends, he said.

The Deputy CM who visited the King George Hospital along with district incharge minister Kurasala Kannababu, Municipal Administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Tourism minister Avanti Srinivasa Rao, Roads and Buildings minister Dharmana Krishnadas and Labour minister G. Jayaram, said that 305 persons including 52 children were being treated in the KGH and 121 others were in CARE, Apollo, Omni RK and other corporate hospitals. All the patients were safe and were recovering fast and they need not pay the bills as the government would take care of it, he disclosed.

The ministers group also visited the relief camp for gas leak victims set up in Sujatha Nagar and supervised the arrangements made for food. When the victims asked them when they could return home, they were told that they could go home only after the officials gave the green signal.

