56 ITBP personnel test corona positive in 24 hours

By | Published: 12:45 am

New Delhi: In what can be another cause of concern for India’s paramilitary forces, as many as 56 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel more have tested coronavirus positive in the last 24 hours alone. All the 56 cases are in the national capital, which itself is a red zone.

Every day, fresh cases of Covid-19 pour in from paramilitary force. An official said by Saturday night itself, 100 ITBP personnel had tested positive for Covid-19. On Friday, 12 personnel of the force tested positive while on Thursday, 37 tested positive.

The official said a total of 127 ITBP personnel have been admitted to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Referral Hospital in Greater Noida while 26 are at the AIIMS in Haryana’s Jhajjar and two at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. One personnel is being treated at Base Hospital in Tigri.

The CAPF Hospital has emerged as a hub for treating coronavirus affected personnel from not just the ITBP but different paramilitary forces. Besides 127 ITBP personnel, it houses 27 BSF troopers, four CRPF and one CISF and NSG personnel each. The facility is also treating one civilian and four family members of ITBP personnel.

