560 2BHK houses nearing completion in Gadwal: MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy

By | Published: 10:14 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: Gadwal MLA B Krishna Mohan Reddy said 560 2BHK houses of the 2,000 sanctioned for Gadwal constituency were nearing completion and that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would be invited to inaugurate these once the first phase is rolled out.

Reddy was speaking after inspecting the works on 2BHK houses being constructed near Doulat Peer Dargah in Gadwal town, spread across 30 acres. He said the remaining houses under construction would be completed and delivered within a year.

He said steps were being taken to ensure 100 per cent quality in construction and that the 2BHK colony would be transformed into a model colony. A temple, mosque, church, parks and other important structures would be built to cater to the cultural diversity of residents, who would be made beneficiaries of the State government’s housing scheme for the poor.

Reddy thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning 2,000 2BHKs for his constituency and said the latter’s vision to realise the dream of the poor to have their own house was not far from becoming a reality.

