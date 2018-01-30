567 RWH pits to be contructed in Hyderabad by Feb 1

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director M Dana Kishore said 567 Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) structures would be completed out of the targeted 1,000 RWH structures by February 1 under Jalam-Jeevam Programme. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao is likely to launch the programme on February 1.

These 1,000 structures would be installed by various departments like HMWSSB, GHMC, TSIIC and CDMA. Reviewing the progress of the Jalam-Jeevam Programme, HUDCO and ORR projects here on Monday, Dana Kishore instructed the general managers and agencies to expedite and complete the works as per time schedules. He instructed officials to complete the HUDCO project and ensure commission by end of February.

On the ORR project, he directed officials to submit the timelines for construction of reservoirs, procurement schedules of pipes, inlet and outlet. Necessary safety precautions were be taken to avoid any mishaps, he said.