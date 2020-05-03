58 fresh COVID-19 cases in AP; total mounts to 1,583

By | Published: 2:05 pm

Amaravati: The major COVID-19 hotbed Kurnool continued to be a cause for worry as it contributed 30 out of the 58 fresh cases reported in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday as the states aggregate rose further to 1,583.

The latest health department bulletin said 47 patients got discharged from hospitals in different districts and there was no fresh death reported in the state where the toll remained at 33.

With this, the total number of those discharged in the state went up to 488 and the active cases stood at 1,062.

COVID-19 cases kept mounting in Kurnool district, touching 466, as local transmission of the virus continued.

A senior official said the after-effects of Tablighi Jamaat cluster in the district was still being felt.

The Tablighi Jamaat effect is still seen in the fresh cases being reported. From the Jamaat attendees to their primary contacts and later the secondary contacts the chain is continuing, the official said, referring to several people who returned from the event in Delhi testing positive earlier.

The second worst-hit district, Guntur, too added 11 new cases in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, taking the total to 319.

Krishna district reported eight cases as its count rose to 266.

SPS Nellore and Chittoor, the two other districts in the red zone in AP, reported one fresh case each while Anantapuramu, which is in the orange zone, registered seven.

Vizianagaram, the lone green zone, is the only district not to have reported even one coronavirus case so far.

Seven other districts of the state did not report any new case, as per the bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, 18 patients were discharged in Guntur, 13 in Chittoor, 11 in Kurnool, three in East Godavari and two in Krishna, it said.

The government claimed AP to be the number one among all states in the country in conducting 2,152 COVID-19 tests per million population, with the aggregate number of tests touching 1,14,937.