58 teams battle it out in Hyderabad edition of Tata quiz

Hyderabad: B Naveen Kumar and Ajit Koncha from Sai Mitra Construction emerged victorious at the Hyderabad edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2019.

A total of 58 teams battled it out in the city-level finale for the top honours, which came with a cash prize of Rs 75,000 and automatic qualification for the national finale. Arun Kornala and Adwait Kumar Singh from Amazon were declared runners-up, winning a cash prize of Rs 35,000.

Area Director, Hyderabad, and General Manager, Taj Krishna, Hyderabad, Ian Dubier, who was the chief guest at the finale, gave away the prize.

The theme for this year quiz was built around ‘Industry 4.0’ concept. Noted quizmaster ‘Pickbrain’ Giri Balasubramaniam hosted the quiz in his unique and witty style. The 16th edition of India’s biggest corporate quiz is being held from September to October, traversing 25 cities, with four zonal rounds leading to the national finals in Mumbai.

The winners of the national finals will receive a grand cash prize of Rs 5 lakh along with the coveted Tata Crucible trophy.