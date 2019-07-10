581 children rescued by Cyberabad cops in a year

By | Published: 1:14 am

Hyderabad: As many as 581 children were rescued by the Cyberabad Police during ‘Operation Smile’ in the last one year.

The ‘Operation Smile’ teams were formed by the Cyberabad Police to rescue vulnerable children from the streets and those doing child labour, from June 18 last year. The teams search for children in public places and rescue the ones who are found begging, rag picking, etc.

Speaking at the anniversary celebrations in his office, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said Operation Smile would run throughout the year and a separate vehicle was being kept for rescuing children round-the-clock.

“It is the responsibility of residential welfare committees to inform the police on child labour in their colonies. There are three teams, one each in a zone in Cyberabad which aims to prevent child trafficking and rescue children from persons who engage them in begging, sex trade and other antisocial activities and to trace missing children,” Sajjanar said.

Cyberabad police have launched a special WhatApp number 7901115474 for reporting on child labour. Cyberabad Traffic DCP SM Vijay Kumar too spoke.

