5,879 new Covid cases in Tamil Nadu; tally at 251,738

By | Published: 7:47 pm

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has reported 5,879 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 251,738, health officials said on Saturday.

The State has also reported 99 fresh fatalities, raising the toll to 4,034.

In a statement issued here, the health department said as many as 7,010 Covid patients were discharged from different healthcare facilities taking the total number of recoveries to 190,966.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 56,738.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 12,536.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid infection table with 1,074 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally stands at 100,877.

The active cases in the city stands at 12,436 while the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged in Chennai stood at 1,385.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .