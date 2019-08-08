5G vulnerable to hacking, espionage: Expert

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: The 5G wireless technology would make telecommunications, companies including power generation and transmission and healthcare, among others much more effective.

However, it was vulnerable to hacking, espionage and sabotage, said Harold Furchtgott-Roth, Director, Centre for Economics of Internet, Hudson Institute, Washington, US.

Dr Furchtgott-Roth said the new 5G networking equipment from China had ‘increased risk’. “The US government had been using Huawei equipment in major carriers since 2010-11 and the concern was that equipment was not very secured. Terrorists or hackers can easily get into the equipment either for espionage or sabotage activity. Now the equipment is limited to minor carriers,” he said during a press conference held here on Wednesday.

Stating that espionage and sabotage was not just limited to equipment, he said it could be done through the software as well. According to him, one needs to totally secure the equipment and software before introducing the new technology.

As massive amount of data was available through the 5G networking, an opportunity for the hackers to hack into transceivers (receives and transmits data) was ‘great’, he said, adding that as lot of transceivers were used in this technology it becomes much easier for sabotage.

Differentiating 4G and 5G technologies, Dr Furchtgott-Roth said the 5G wireless networking allows more data transmissions at a faster speed which was not possible with 4G. It might be increasingly integrated into equipment used in different industries such as telecommunications, manufacturing sensors, for building smart cities and health care, he said.

“This new technology will help in receiving real time data. It can be used for tracking levels of pollutions, turning on and off power generations, and monitor fish activity in the oceans. There are a lot of areas where advances in 5G will help out,” he said. India has been testing 5G equipment and soon it would have the new technology, Dr Furchtgott-Roth added.

