6.3-magnitude quake hits Japan, no tsunami warning issued

Tokyo: An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of the Amami Oshima Island in Japan’s Kagoshima prefecture on Sunday, authorities said, adding that no tsunami warning was issued.

The temblor occurred at 12.51 a.m., with its epicentre at a latitude of 28.8 degrees north and a longitude of 128.3 degrees east, and at a depth of 160 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Kagoshima on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.