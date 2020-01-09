6.5 crore year-old fossils found in Bhadradri Kothagudem

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: What began as a field exploration at a rock art site in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district has ended up in finding ancient wooden fossils, which could potentially date back to 6.5 crore years.

Moreover, the presence of such wooden fossils also point towards existence of life in that period at Bhadradri-Kothagudem, raising a possibility of finding dinosaur fossils.

A team comprising members from Telangana Jagruthi history wing, Rock Art Society of India, a rock art expert, and a Raman Spectroscopy scientist, conducted the study of the paintings found at the site called ‘Onti Gundu’ in a forest five kilometres away from Nallamudi village in Jagannadhapuram mandal.

“These art forms belong to upper Paleolithic age and these are the primary stage drawings. The art forms are drawn as an attempt to introduce the culture and lifestyle and to communicate,” said Ramoju Haragopal, a historian from the Telangana Jagruthi history wing. The red-coloured paintings include snake, skunk, flower designs, sun, drawings made with rectangular boxes, and anthropomorphic art works etc.

Haragopal added that when compared to ‘Aksharaloddhi’, another rock art site very near to ‘Onti Gundu’, these art forms are more ancient. And to find the ingredients used by the early man to make these paintings, the team had adopted modern tools like Raman Spectroscopy method.

Wooden Fossils

During the field exploration, the team has found some wooden fossils – the remnants of a tree that takes form of a stone with time, at this site. These fossils revealed the presence of flora some 6.5 crore years back at the place. The team firmly believes that on research, traces of dinosaurs could also be found here.

Need for preservation

Due to climate change, human movement, and also by using the place for religious rituals, the rock art forms are getting disturbed, which calls for attention and preservation. The team feels that by fencing the site, the paintings could be protected, and the twin rock art sites of ‘Onti Gundu’ and ‘Aksharaloddhi’ could be carefully passed on to future generations.

