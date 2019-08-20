6.5 kg tumour removed from woman’s stomach in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: The surgical team of King Koti Government Hospital successfully removed a benign tumour weighing 6.5 kilograms from the stomach of a woman hailing from Odisha.

The doctors took over three hours on Monday evening to surgically remove the tumour from the woman’s stomach.

Apparently, the woman had the benign tumour lodged in her stomach for last seven years but was not aware of it. According to the hospital staff, last year the woman got married and the couple were trying to have children.

With the couple unable to conceive, they visited several hospitals seeking help. A routine scan of the stomach indicated the presence of the huge tumour. The doctors said the woman was recovering from the surgery.

