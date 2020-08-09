6 die of suffocation inside septic tank in Jharkhand

By | Published: 5:31 pm

Ranchi: Six labourers died in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Sunday due to suffocation while they were cleaning a septic tank, police said.

According to Police, the six labourers had gone inside the septic tank for cleaning. The labourers went inside one after another and all of them lost consciousness. They were taken to Deoghar Sadar hospital for treatment. The doctors there declared them dead.

Senior police officials reached the house of one Rajesh Agrawal where the incident took place.

On July 21, three people, including a father and son, had died of suffocation in a septic tank in Garwah district.

