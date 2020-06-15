6 ganja smugglers arrested, 300 kg ganja seized in Patancheru

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Sangareddy: Excise and Enforcement department officials seized 300 kgs of ganja from three vehicles while they were proceeding towards Zaheerabad at Muthangi Toll Plaza on the Outer Ring Road under Patancheru Police Station limits during the small hours of Monday.

Based on a tip off, the Excise and Enforced officials waylaid the vehicles at the toll-plaza and seized the ganja. Six persons were arrested and the three vehicles were also seized. Enforcement officials are expected to produce the accused before media by evening.

