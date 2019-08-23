6 lakh saplings distributed in a day in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s novel initiative to observe every Friday as Haritha Haram Day took off on a positive note with over 6 lakh saplings distributed and planted in the city areas on a single day.

Leading the distribution and plantation drive from the front, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan planted the saplings and distributed many free of cost at Prashant Nagar in Miyapur. Each circle was given a target of planting and distribution of 50,000 saplings, he said.

After the municipal corporation made an appeal to people from all sections of the society to participate in large numbers in the Haritha Haram Day, elected public representatives, film actors, students and others actively participated in the programmes.

A festive atmosphere prevailed in all the 30 circles in the municipal corporation limits as students and colony associations too gathered in good numbers for the Haritha Haram Day.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy planted and distributed saplings at Fever Hospital, while former Home Minister N Narasimha Reddy participated in a programme at Bharat Scouts and Guides at Domalguda.

LB Nagar MLA Sudhir Reddy along with local corporators and other leaders participated in a programme at GSI Bandlaguda wherein 835 saplings were planted while actor Naresh took part in a programme organised at Jubilee Hills.

GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said the initiative to observe every Friday as Haritha Haram Day will be followed from now on. Already, directions were issued to the officials in zonal and local offices to ensure massive sapling plantation and distribution drives.

