6-year-old boy run over by police patrol car in Hyderabad

The victim, Harshvardhan, studying in first standard lived along with his father Srinivas and mother Renuka at Indiranagar in Mangalhat police station limits

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: A six-year-old boy died after a patrol car of Mangalhat police station ran over him on Wednesday.

The victim, Harshvardhan, studying in first standard lived along with his father Srinivas and mother Renuka at Indiranagar in Mangalhat police station limits. On Wednesday afternoon, the boy had come to his father’s motorcycle repair workshop at Seetharambagh. After having lunch with his father, Harshvardhan took the plate for washing in front of the shop.

“A patrol car driven by SPO Goverdhan stopped in front of the shop to check the air pressure in the wheels. When the driver started his vehicle to proceed, Harshvardhan who was in front of the vehicle came under the left wheel of the patrol car,” said Ranveer Reddy, SHO Mangalhat police station.

The family members rushed the boy to Osmania General Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead. A case was registered by the Mangalhat police against the Special Police Officer (SPO) and he was taken into custody.

3-year-old mowed down by lorry

In another incident, Mariyam Fatima aged three died after being run over by a tipper lorry at Chandrayangutta on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, Mariyam was walking on the road when a tipper lorry laden with construction material ran over the girl at Millatnagar road under Chandrayangutta police station.

The Chandrayangutta police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital. The police registered a case and are investigating.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .