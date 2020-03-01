6-year-old sexually assaulted in Bhupalpally district

By | Published: 5:25 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her close relative at Parlapally of Mogullapally mandal in the district on Sunday. The accused, who has been identified as Jorika Ramesh (38), works as an agriculture labourer. Since he used to visit the victim’s house frequently, he got acquainted with her. The accused lured her into going out with him on Sunday. He took her into a nearby forest area, raped her, and threatened to kill her if she revealed about it to anyone, sources said.

While the girl returning home, she started bleeding. Locals who noticed this informed her grandmother and she was rushed to a hospital in Jammikunta. The girl narrated the incident to her grandmother. While the victim’s parents work at a hospital in Hyderabad, she lives with her grandmother and aunt in Parlapally, and is a student of Class 1 in a local school.

Mogullapally SI D Vijay Goud said they are investigating the case. It is learnt that the villagers caught the accused and handed him over to the police.

