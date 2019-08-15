60-day action plan in Telangana for better hygiene, green cover: KCR

By | Published: 11:24 pm 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday said the Telangana government was preparing a special 60-day action plan for villages and towns in a bid to improve hygiene and tree cover, and to change the attitude of people towards the environment they live in.

Unhygienic conditions are the root cause for ill-health, weather in villages or towns. The government will release funds from the Finance Commission grants before the start of the 60-day action programme to the local bodies. Officials and public representatives, with participation from people, should change the very way lives are lead in villages and towns, he said.

In his Independence Day speech at Golconda Fort, the Chief Minister said the programme’s first phase will focus on improving sanitation. “We all know that cleanliness is next to godliness and God manifests only where there is cleanliness. Dirty surroundings are a symbol of ill-health and uncivility, and poor people become victims of unhealthy environment,” he said.

As part of the 60-day programme, civil society organisations with the participation of people should work towards clearing garbage. Once the programme is completed, villages and towns should stay clean, he said. The government decided to release funds from the Finance Commission grants before the commencement of the 60-day action programme to the local bodies.

Among the action to be taken is removal of weeds, dilapidated houses, sewerage and waste water accumulation, which are breeding grounds for mosquitoes. “We should remove all these during the programme and also fill abandoned borewells,” he said.

Electricity problems

Seven days of the programme would be dedicated to repairing power supply networks such as replacement of bent or broken poles, removal of low-hanging power lines and repairs to streetlights. “The Electricity Department should observe ‘Power Week’ with the participation of the people and I request all to take advantage of the opportunity and get problems pertaining to electricity resolved,” he said.

Tree planting

Every village and town should set up nurseries based on requirement. Suggestions given by the Green (Haritha) Committee on the number of plants and species should be followed strictly. Ten per cent of the village and town budgets should be allocated for developing green cover. Participation of people is important and every family should be given six saplings of their choice to grow, he said.

Stressing on the importance of trees and green cover, the Chief Minister said unless there is equilibrium in the environment, there can be no comfort in life. “We cannot buy rains, air and tranquility with money. It is not enough if we pass on mere physical wealth to our next generation. Giving future generations a healthy environment is our duty,” he said.

The Chief Minister called on the local bodies governing villages and towns to prepare annual and five-year perspective plans for development and get them approved by their general bodies. On its part, the government will fill all vacancies in Panchayat Raj Institutions to make villages ideal centres of progress and development. “I urge officials and elected representatives to work with dedication and commitment to achieve the aims and objectives of the new Panchayat Raj and Municipal Acts,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .