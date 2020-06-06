60 per cent of paddy procured by FCI from TS: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Hyderabad: Agriculture and Marketing Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Saturday said 60 per cent of the total paddy procured by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in the country was from Telangana.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is according top priority to the agriculture sector by completing the construction of irrigation projects in the State,” the Minister said while participating in an awareness programme organised for farmers in Chevella in Ranga Reddy district.

He along with Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy laid foundation stone for the construction of a BT road and inaugurated Rythu Bazar. He said the prestigious Kaleshwaram project, which was completed in record time, would serve the needs of irrigation and power supply for the next 100 years for the State.

He advised the farmers in the district to use water judiciously for irrigating their agricultural lands. As part of its efforts to strengthen farmers financially, the State government was implementing ‘Rythu Bandhu’ and ‘Rythu Bima’ schemes. Niranjan Reddy said the poultry sector sustained losses because of Covid-19 virus and added that efforts would be made to set up a research centre in the district for toor dal.

Sabita Indra Reddy said plans have been chalked out to open cold storage units in each mandal to enable farmers store their agricultural produce till they get expected profits by selling it. She asked the farmers to cultivate vegetables that are sufficient for the entire Hyderabad.

MLA Kale Yadaiah, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Teegala Anitha Reddy and other officials were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .