Over 60 stalls allocated to Kashmir handicrafts in Numaish

Hyderabad: January is the most-awaited time of the year for admirers of Kashmiri handicrafts. The month not only marks the arrival of Numaish but also the advent of businessmen from Kashmir who retail in authentic handicrafts from the State.

Needless to say, this year too, the handcrafted Pashmina shawls and other dress materials from Kashmir are attracting large number of visitors at Numaish.

Despite near domination of online stores, stalls from Kashmir have managed to retain their charm at the 78th All India Industrial Exhibition at Exhibition grounds. Due to their popularity, over 60 stalls at Exhibition grounds are allocated to Kashmir handicrafts.

Kashmiri fine cotton, wollen and silk materials are in huge demand during Numaish. “We usually weave cloths from wool. However, in Numaish we are showcasing our own unique embroidery but on different cloth material i.e. silk and cotton that will suit local needs,” said Sheik Zaid, a Kashmiri weaver and stall owner.

In addition to shawls, carpets from Kashmir too are famous. “The silk carpets are the second best material sold in Numaish. Our carpets have lustrous appearance, bright colours with detailed patterns and dense knotting. Embroidered shawls, suits, woollen textiles, Kashmiri silk saris, hand-knotted carpets are the other various products available at our stalls,” said Farookh Khan.

The price range of each item will suit the pockets of everyone. “Depending on the quality of the wool, the price of Pashmina shawls ranges from Rs 350 to Rs one lakh. Whereas the prices of plain shawls ranges from Rs 6,000 to Rs 30,000, embroidery dress material ranges from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000,” said KHan.