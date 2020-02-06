60-year-old gets RI for sexually assaulting minor in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: Special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases here on Wednesday sentenced a 60-year-old retired RTC bus conductor to seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a five-and-a-half-year old girl in April 2018.

First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala held the accused guilty under sections of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and apart from the seven-year RI, also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000.

According to Additional Public Prosecutor K Pratap Reddy, the accused, who lived in the neighbourhood of the victim, took the girl to his bedroom on April 4, 2018 on the pretext of offering food. He sexually assaulted her and threatened her not to disclose the same to anyone.

After reaching home, the girl informed her mother, who filed a complaint with the police following which a case was registered and the accused was arrested.

The girl, a Class I student, used to go for tuition to the house of the accused, where his wife, a teacher, used to hold tuition classes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .