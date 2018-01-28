60-year-old widow from Mahabubnagar seeks relief from govt

Mahabubnagar: Kuruva Kondamma (60), a resident of Bandarpally in CC Kunta mandal, has been living the life of a widow ever since her husband Kuruva Rajappa died after getting accidentally electrocuted on October 17, 2016, while at work in his farm.

The first information report and the post-mortem report clearly stated that Rajappa died accidentally due to electric shock in his farm.

She has one son and two daughters, both married. She lives in a kaccha house which is in dilapidated condition. Her family owns only one acre of agricultural land and has been barely living a life from last two years.

On Sunday, she went to attend BJP’s Rythu Poru Sabha, hoping to seek help from the BJP State president Dr Laxman, who gave the meeting a miss. She hopes the State government comes to her rescue through Aapadbandhu scheme or some other scheme to provide some financial relief for the loss of her husband.


