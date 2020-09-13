600 kgs of ganja seized, five arrested near Zaheerabad

The officials found the 300 packets, each containing 2 kgs of ganja, packed in 25 gunny bags and covered under a load of coal

Sanagreddy: Excise and Enforcement officials arrested five persons and seized 600 kgs of dry ganja from a goods lorry near Zaheerabad town on Sunday.

The officials found the 300 packets, each containing 2 kgs of ganja, packed in 25 gunny bags and covered under a load of coal. Following a tip-off from reliable sources, Excise and Enforcement Inspector Gayathri checked the goods lorry parked before a Dhaba at Bidar Cross Road near Zaheerabad town. They arrested five persons who were transporting the ganja from Andhra-Odisha border to Maharashtra.

The arrested were identified as Sheik Afzal, Manchendar Digambar Pawar, Sathish Manik Rao and Ameer Azeed Shaik, residents of various parts of Maharashtra. The fifth accused, Banoth Jaipal, is a resident of Nagulgidda in Sangareddy district. A case was registered and they were taken to Zaheerabad Excise Station for further investigation.

Later, Deputy Commissioner of Excise department, KAB Sastry, Excise Inspectors, HA Mohan Kumar, S Ramesh Reddy, A Rajitha produced the accused before the media in Zaheerabad.

