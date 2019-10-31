600 MT of ammonium nitrate seized near Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: The Bhongir Rural police raided Vishanth Agencies at Ghouse Nagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad and arrested its owner on charges of storing excess load of ammonium nitrate that too without any safety measures.

The officials seized 607 metric tonnes of the chemical. The arrested person was identified as A Shiva Teja (29), a trader from Kothapet in LB Nagar.

According to the police, Teja’s father Vijay Kumar had been trading ammonium nitrate, which was majorly used as a component of explosive mixtures used in mining, quarrying and civil construction, for two decades now and used to store it in the warehouse.

“The warehouse storage capacity is only 400 metric tonnes, but he had stored over 600 metric tonnes. It is illegal. He did not follow any safety measures,” police said.

Two months ago, Vijay Kumar’s younger brother Raj Kumar was caught by the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police for illegally transporting 607 metric tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

