6,000 passengers travel in Hyderabad Metro on Dec 31 night

Hyderabad: Nearly 6,000 passengers travelled in Metro trains during the extended hours on Sunday night. To facilitate safe and convenient travel, Metro authorities had announced that trains would be operated till 2.30 am for the convenience of those participating in the New Year revelry.

However, on the request of few passengers, who came to the stations, the trains were operated till 2.45 am in both the directions of Nagole and Miyapur as a special case, said Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy.

In all, 1.07 lakh passengers travelled in the Metro trains on Sunday and no untoward incident took place as passengers behaved well, he added.