621 students of Guru Nanak get certificates

By | Published: 12:30 am 4:37 pm

Hyderabad: As many as 621 students of Guru Nanak Institutions received certification in UI/UX, IoT and Cloud Computing from the companies such as Adobe and Red Hat Inc.

The students completed courses with all the modules which began with their final year engineering making them industry ready. A total 600 students of 621 received placements offers from reputed organizations, and will be joining these companies soon.

According to students, Adobe and Red Hat training helped them acquiring skills in the field of UI/UX technology, Cloud Computing and IoT.

Gurunanank Institutions, V-C, GS Kohli congratulated students and presented the certificates to passing out students at an event held recently.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter.