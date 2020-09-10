622 students lack access to e-learning in Mancherial

Teachers are extending support to students in undergoing e-learning.

Published: 9:31 pm

Mancherial: As many as 622 students are yet to get access to online education in the district as on September 10 and efforts are on to create alternative facilities for them, according to information provided by Education Department authorities.

District Educational Officer S Venkateshwarlu said that 1,198 students were found to have no access to the online classes. Of them, 577 students were paired with those who were equipped with television sets and mobile phones. Steps were being taken to cover remaining pupils as well, he said.

The authorities said that students were now able to access classes either on DD Yadagiri channel or TSAT network. Teachers were extending support to students in undergoing e-learning. Some teachers were voluntarily arranging TV sets for students who do not have the facility in certain villages. Students were sharing their internet with their classmates who cannot afford to buy the facility.

