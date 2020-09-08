628 fresh COVID-19 cases, three fatalities reported in Tripura

The death toll rose to 152 after three more people succumbed to the infection, he said. West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 81 of the 152 COVID-19 deaths.

By | Published: 5:44 pm

Agartala: At least 628 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Tuesday, raising the tally in the state to 16,157, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 152 after three more people succumbed to the infection, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 81 of the 152 COVID-19 deaths.

The state currently has 6,641 active cases, while 9,342 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty-two patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 3,04,761 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Tripura so far, the official added.