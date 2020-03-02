62nd formation day of MIM celebrated in Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:24 am

Karimnagar: The 62nd formation day of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen was celebrated at Karimnagar Darussalam here on Sunday.

On the occasion, town president Syed Ghulam Ahmed hoisted party flag at office and celebrated the event by distributing sweets.

Speaking on the occasion, Gulam Ahmed promised to strengthen the party in the town according to the instructions of the state party leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Former deputy mayor, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, Abbas Sami, party general secretary Syed Barkath Ali, joint secretary Syed Moizuddin Khadri, corporators and other workers participated in the event.

Later, they met Telangana State Planning Commission vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar at his residence in Hyderabad and felicitated him.

