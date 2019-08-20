63 Hull Artificers Pass-out from INS Vishwakarma

By | AP Bureau | Published: 8:35 pm

Visakhapatnam: The passing-out parade of 63 Hull Artificer (HA) Apprentices comprising 56 Indian Navy HA sailors, seven Coast Guard Yantriks was conducted at INS Vishwakarma on Tuesday.

The Passing-out Parade reviewed by Rear Admiral Sanjay Datt, Chief Staff Officer (Technical), Eastern Naval Command Headquarters, marked the completion of two and a half year-long professional ab-initio training that comprised of both theoretical and practical training on various Hull Systems and Equipment.

Basant Kumar Singh, HA Apprentice was awarded with the FOC-in-C SNC Gold Medal for standing First in Overall Order of Merit. Aman, HA App was awarded the ‘Vishwakarma Rolling Trophy’ for ‘Best in Parade Training’. All passing out sailors would shortly assume their appointments at frontline warships.

