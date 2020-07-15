63 per cent unaware of cybercrimes: Survey

By | Published: 10:12 pm

Hyderabad: Sixty-three per cent of people are unaware of cybercrimes, including phishing attacks while 42 per cent of children do not know about safety measures that are to be taken in cyberspace.

This was found during a flash survey conducted by the Telangana State Police a few days ago. The online survey link was opened by as many as 17,000 people, mostly parents, youngsters and children. But only 6,220 people signed for the survey, according to Women Safety Wing (WSW) DIG B Sumathi.

Explaining in detail about the survey during the launch of an online cyber awareness campaign ‘CybHER’- making cyberspace safe for women and children here on Wednesday, she said the aim of the campaign was to create awareness and offer proactive measures for women and children on how to keep oneself safe in the digital world and deal with privacy in cyberspace.

Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy, launching the campaign, said cybercrime has increased significantly during the lockdown. CybHer would enable internet users to get aware of cyber risks and countermeasures, he said.

The month-long awareness programme will be an interactive and informative platform for a healthy discussion on cyber safety. Deliverables like posters, videos, quiz, polls and videos were designed to keep the participants engaged, educated and entertained. UNICEF India is also extending support for the campaign, which will be on multiple online platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

WSW Additional Director-General of Police Swati Lakra was also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .