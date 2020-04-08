64 foreigners who attended Tablighi meet in Hyderabad booked

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: The police booked cases against 64 foreign nationals who visited the city for attending religious programs organised by the Tablighi Jamaat.

The cases were registered under various Sections of Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Diseases Act and Foreigners Act.

Those booked by the police hail from Indonesia, Iran, Thailand, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Sudan, Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh and Algeria. The cases are registered in Chaderghat, Banjara Hills, Habeebnagar and Falaknuma police stations in the city.

The city police few days ago shifted several foreigners staying in the city to different hospitals after some foreign nationals had tested positive for COVID-19 across the country.

Few nationals of Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia and Sudan among others who were shifted by the city police and health authorities to hospitals had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Cases were booked against 64 foreign nationals in the city in last three days under various Sections of IPC and other laws,” said a senior police official.

The foreign nationals had come to the city to participate in the religious gathering program held by the Tablighi Jamaat group and were staying at Mallepally and Chaderghat.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .