6,487 buses operated on Monday across Telangana

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Despite the absence of over 48,000 employees and workers for 45th consecutive day, TSRTC ensured operation of over 6,487 buses across the State on Monday. The RTC management operated 72.5 per cent of its fleet of about 10,400 buses, including hired buses.

In all, 6,487 buses including 4,575 RTC buses and 1,912 hired buses were operated in the State. About 4,575 temporary bus drivers and another 6,487 temporary conductors, were deployed for operation. Of these, the RTC management brought Ticket Issuing Machines (TIMs) into usage in 6,261 and ensured that less than 155 buses were operated without TIMs which ensured that passengers were charged for exact fare.

Temporary staff including drivers and conductors were explained about safety measures needed to be taken during bus operation. They were asked to strictly follow road safety norms. Further, efforts are being made to increase the number of buses being operated for convenience of passengers.

