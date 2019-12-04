65 CCTVs installed under community project in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Around 65 surveillance cameras were inaugurated as part of the Community CCTV initiative at Veera Reddy Colony in Boduppal on Tuesday.

T Srinivas Yadav, Minister for Animal Husbandry, and Ch Malla Reddy, Minister for Labour and Employment, inaugurated the cameras set up with a cost of Rs 10 lakh, and donated by R Venkatesh Yadav of Boduppal.

Officials said the cameras will cover all entry and exit points in Boduppal, all main routes of the localities and crime-prone areas. They will be monitored on a daily basis through teleconference.

Speaking after the inauguration, Srinivas Yadav said it was a great initiative where citizens took a proactive step and participated in the cause of a safe and secure city.

“Community CCTV cameras form an important aspect of policing and enables police to detect crimes fast. They play a key role in nabbing offenders with scientific evidence and helping in faster investigation of cases,” he said.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat felicitated Venkatesh Yadav at the event.

Ch Malla Reddy requested residents and local leaders to come forward for installation of surveillance cameras in their areas.

Senior police officers from Malkajgiri and Medipally were present.

