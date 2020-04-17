66 new Covid-19 cases in Telangana on Friday

By | Published: 8:18 pm

Hyderabad: Health officials on Friday reported 66 more coronavirus positive cases, taking the overall number of positive cases to 766, since March 2, when the first Covid-19 positive case was reported in Telangana.

The total number of Covid-19 positive persons who have recovered and have been discharged stood at 186 while the number of fatalities was 18. As on Friday, the total number of active coronavirus positive cases in Hyderabad is 562 patients, who are admitted to various designated hospitals.

On Thursday, health authorities had reported 50 Covid-19 positive cases.

