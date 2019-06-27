67 posts recruitment at Govt Medical College Nizamabad

By | Published: 4:31 pm

Hyderabad: With the new academic year for medical colleges set to start by August, the State government is expediting the process of recruitment of faculty at government teaching hospitals. On Thursday, authorities issued a notification to fill nearly 67 posts of senior faculty on contract basis for a period one-year at Government Medical College in Nizamabad.

The Director of Medical Education (DME) will hold walk-in interviews on July 4 to recruit 8 Professors, 5 Associate Professors, 43 Senior Residents, 9 Junior Residents and 2 Tutors on contract basis.

The consolidated remuneration for Professors with a qualification of broad specialities in clinical and non-clinical, will be Rs. 1.90 lakh per month while Associate Professors with a similar qualification will have a remuneration of Rs.1.50 lakh. The remuneration for Senior Residents will be Rs 70,000 while for Tutors the salary will start from Rs. 15,600 along with other benefits including HRA, DA etc.

The DME officials will conduct interviews from 10.30 am on July 4 at the office of the Joint Collector, Nizamabad. Interested candidates must register their names at the Principal office, Govt. Medical College, Nizamabad and submit original certificates for verification between 10.30 am and 4 pm from July 1 to 3 at Government Medical College, Nizamabad. Application forms can be downloaded from www.gmcnzb.org

Overall, in the last one week, the State government had issued notification to recruit 24 posts of senior faculty at Mahabubnagar Government Medical College, 1036 health care workers including 133 senior doctors for Government medical college in Siddipet and Nalgonda and another 67 posts at Government Medical College Nizamabad.

Professors: 8

Anatomy, Pulmonary Medicine (TB&CD), Peadiatrics, ENT, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Radiology, Anesthesiology and Community Medicine.

Associate Professors: 5

One each in Radiology, Anaesthesiology and Forensic Medicine and two in Community Medicine

Senior Residents posts: 43

Anaesthesia – 5, OBGY- 6, Paediatrics -7, General Medicine- 7, Ophthalmology- 1, ENT-1; TB-1; Psychiatry-2; General Surgery-2; Hospital Administration-2; Emergency medicine-5; Community Medicine-4

Junior Residents: 9

Tutors: 2

Pathology and Pharmacology