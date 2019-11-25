67 students taken ill after party in Nizamabad

By | Published: 12:37 am

Nizamabad: Some 67 tribal welfare residential degree college students faced uneasiness, stomach pain and vomiting due to suspected contamination of food, at Nagaram on the city’s outskirts. On Saturday night, the tribal welfare residential college students celebrated the birthday of residential education society secretary R.S.Praveen Kumar, and on the occasion had some pakodi and payasam.

After eating, the students experienced stomach pain and vomiting. On coming to know of the incident, officials and college staff immediately took them to the Nizamabad GG Hospital and got them treatment. Nizamabad Collector M. Rammohan Rao visited Nizamabad Government Hospital and enquired about the condition of the students.

