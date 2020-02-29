67 Telangana officers to take part in All India Forest Sports Meet

By | Published: 6:53 pm

Hyderabad: Sixty-seven sportspersons from Telangana Forest Department will take part in the 25th All India Forest Sports Meet to be held in Bhubaneswar from March 3 to 7. Forest and Environment Special Chief Secretary Rajeshwar Tiwari wished the sportspersons all success at a function at Aranya Bhavan on Saturday.

Senior IFS officers P Raghuveer, Lokesh Jaiswal, Mohan Chandra Pargaien and DFO range section beat officers will take part in several events. Telangana Forest Department’s sports team will also participate in events such as running, javelin throw, rifle shooting, golf, shuttle and table tennis.

Principal Chief Conservator R Shobha said that all winners of the recent State level sports competitions were being sent to the national level meet. Rajeshwar Tiwari handed over sports kits to the sportspersons.

