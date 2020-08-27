67,319 Telangana students to appear for JEE

By | Published: 12:04 am 10:48 pm

Hyderabad: As many as 67,319 students for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April/September session 2020 and 55,800 candidates for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020 have registered respectively from the State.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main across the country at 660 test centres from September 1 to 6 for which a total of 9,53,473 students had applied. The NEET-UG will be held for 15,97,433 registered candidates on September 13 across the country at 3,842 test centres. In the State, the JEE Main will be organised at 27 test centres and NEET UG in 112 centres.

Compared to JEE Main held in January this year, the number of students registering for the exam has reduced. While 1,00,129 students from the State had applied for the January session, this has come down to 67,319 for April/September. Even at the national level, the number of students appearing for April/September session has decreased by more than 1.12 lakh as against January session held this year. The JEE was originally scheduled for April but was postponed to September due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

From 2019, the JEE Main is being conducted twice in a year i.e. January and April session. Students can opt for January or April session or both sessions. For candidates who appear in both sessions, the best score will be considered for admissions or eligibility for JEE Advanced.

The admit cards for both JEE Main and NEET UG are available for download. The NTA said it has ensured that more than 99 per cent of candidates get their first choice of centre cities in both exams.

To meet physical distancing norms, the number of exam centres have been increased across the country from 570 in January session to 660 now for JEE Main which is a computer-based test and from 2,546 in 2019 to 3,843 for NEET-UG, a pen paper-based exam.

The number of shifts in which the JEE Main is held has been increased from eight to 12, and the number of candidates per shift is reduced from 1.32 lakh to 85,000 now, the NTA said.

To ensure physical distancing inside the exam hall, students will be seated in alternate seats in a case of JEE Main whereas the number of candidates per room for NEET-UG is reduced from earlier 24 to 12 now.

