681 from TS, AP deposited Rs 1 cr after note ban

Hyderabad: The deposits of as many as 681 people hailing from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were under the scrutiny of the Income Tax department for depositing Rs 1 crore after the announcement of demonetisation. These 681 people were among the 10,238 people in the country who too deposited Rs 1crore.

The department warned that if these people failed to file returns before the end of March, then stern action would be taken against them. Over 79 companies and 425 individuals were among the 681, according to officials.