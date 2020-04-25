69-yr-old with co-morbidities cured at Gandhi Hospital

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: The doctors at Gandhi Hospital successfully revived a 68-year-old coronavirus patient who was suffering from multiple comorbidities and was admitted to ICU for 14 days. The patient was discharged from the hospital on Friday.

The patient was admitted with bilateral pneumonitis, which means both his lungs were infected, and was on the verge of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome i.e., a rapid onset of inflammation in the patient’s lungs. To save the patient, the doctors administered drugs recommended by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for coronavirus, including Hydroxychloroquine, Lopinavir and Ritonavir.

Due to the serious co-morbid conditions, the doctors had little hope of reviving but 14 days of monitoring in the ICU and medicines have appeared to have worked in favour of the patient, they added.

