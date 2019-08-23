7.55 per cent candidates qualify in TS-SET

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: A total of 7.55 per cent out of 32,284 candidates who appeared for Telangana State-State Eligibility Test (TS-SET) were declared qualified.

The results of the TS-SET were declared by the Osmania University here on Friday. As many as 44,649 candidates had registered for the test in 29 subjects and of them, 32,284 had appeared. Of the total who took the tests, 2,438 candidates were declared qualified.

The results have been made available on the websites www.telanganaset.org and www.osmania.ac.in.

TS-SET member secretary Prof B Yadava Raju said verification of certificates for candidates who qualified in the tests will be conducted in the first week of September. A detail schedule will be uploaded on the websites shortly, he added.

The TS-SET qualified candidates are eligible for appointment for the post of assistant professor or lecturers in university and degree colleges in the State.