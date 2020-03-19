7 seater van donated to old-age home in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: As part of its SCR initiative, State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle donated Maruthi Eeco 7 seater van to Sevashram, home for senior citizens, Annaram, here on Wednesday.

The van is for better commuting facilities to senior citizens of the old-age home in case of any medical and other emergencies, according to a press release.

O P Mishra, CGM, Hyderabad Circle handed over van key to MV Bhadram, secretary, Sevashram. He expressed his happiness and reiterated SBI’s commitment to welfare of the society. K V Bangarraju, DGM & CDO, A Vijay Kumar, MV Bhadram and others were present during the event.

