7-year-old boy injured in sound system explosion in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: A seven-year-old boy was injured when a part of a sound system reportedly exploded while being switched on at Habeeb Colony in Balapur here on Saturday.

According to the Balapur police, the child, Mohd Shaik Aziz, a student of a Madarsa and a resident of Shaheen Nagar went to his grandmother’s house in Habeeb Colony for playing. There he was taken by one Mohd Harshad Ali (13) to the latter’s house for playing.

“He was playing with the loud speaker and had tried to switch on the sound system by plugging a wire into the switch board. There was a sudden explosion, injuring Aziz’s both hands,” police said.

The neighbours who heard the blast rushed into the house and found Aziz injured. They rushed him to hospital where he is being treated. His condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, Aziz’s father lodged a complaint with the Balapur police alleging negligence on part of Harshad Ali and his mother Nasrin for not informing him about the incident and being negligent. The Balapur police have booked a case and are investigating.

